NC all set for huge win in J&K, will form govt on its own: Rana

July 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Claiming that National Conference will be forming government in Jammu and Kashmir on its own with absolute majority, Provincial President, Devender Singh Rana on Thursday said that “all permutations and combinations by opponents would fall flat as political chemistry developing on ground zero ahead of assembly elections will surprise all, especially the political pundits”.

“Jammu and Kashmir is bubbling with enthusiasm to have a strong, stable and responsive government under the banner of National Conference,” Rana, as per a statement, said while paying tributes to Begum Akbar Abdullah Jehan (wife of Shiekh Abduillah) on her 19th death anniversary at Sher-e-Kashmir Bhavan here this afternoon.

The day-long women convention was organized by Women Wing Provincial President Satwant Kaur Dogra to commemorate the death anniversary of Begum Abdullah.

A two-minute silence was observed as a mark of respect, read the statement.

Rana claimed that National Conference would “not need crutches to form the government as the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh have made their mind to give a massive mandate to it since the coalition culture has proven detrimental to the interests of the state”.

“The people want good and responsive governance, jobs for youth, equitable development of all regions and sub-regions, vigorous implementation of welfare schemes, improving the quality of life of poor and weaker sections, politio-economic empowerment of marginalized segments of society especially the women,” he added.

“The track record of National Conference governments in the past stand testimony to its sincerity and ability to deliver on ground zero,” he claimed.

Rana also reiterated commitment of National Conference to 33 per cent reservation for women in Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly once voted to power.

“ This will be biggest tribute to Madr-e-Meharban (Begum Abdullah), the champion of women emancipation and empowerment in the State.”

He said carving out a huge role for women in decision making and bringing them in the forefront to lead various disciplines “will be in consonance with the mission of Begum Abdullah, which has to be accomplished with sincerity of purpose”.

Appealing people to maintain the traditions of amity and tranquility by isolating disruptive and peace inimical forces, Rana said promoting brotherhood in the obtaining unfavourable atmosphere is need of the time.

He called for preserving the unique character of unity in diversity of the state. “This has been the cherished agenda of Sheikh Abdullah and Begum Abdullah who worked tirelessly all their life to strengthen the bonds of amity and brotherhood between communities and regions.”

He said that Madr-e-Mehrban played a significant role in bringing about harmony, promoting female literacy, empowering women in different spheres and working towards the betterment of down-trodden segments of society, irrespective of caste, creed and colour.

Paying tributes to Begum Abdullah, National Conference Women Wing Provincial President Satwant Kaur Dogra recalled her role as a conscious-keeper of the party during imprisonment of Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah for 22 years.

“Madr-e-Meharban proved to be an affectionate mother, a dynamic leader and a great human being who had concern for the welfare and well-being of the people.