NC activist’s PSO injured after manhandling by people

April 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A Personal Security Guard (PSO) of a senior National Conference activist Ghulam Rasool Sofi was injured after being manhandled by a group of people at Anchar area of Soura in Srinagar on Wednesday afternoon.

Official sources told GNS that the PSO Mohammad Rafiq, a selection grade constable, was beaten to the pulp by a group of people while Sofi was inspecting a polling booth at Anchar area.

However, Sofi managed to flee from the spot unhurt, they said. A police officer said they have taken cognizance of the incident.

The policeman Mohammad Rafiq was taken to SKIMS, Soura for treatment where his condition is said to be stable, the officer added.