NC activists protest against Pulwama killings in Bandipora

Published at December 20, 2018 01:11 PM 0Comment(s)1179views


M T Rasool

Bandipora

Hundreds of National Conference (NC) activists in Bandipora Thursday joined a protest march led by former legislator Gulam Rasool Mir against the Pulwama killings.

Protesters carrying plycards, black flags and banners marched through main market Bandipora and were raising slogans against Pulwama massacre.

Addressing a gathering, Mir urged New Delhi to end the massacre of innocent Kashmiris.

“New Delhi is seeing every Kashmiri as its enemy, they should understand the aspiration of the people before the situation turns ugly turn,” Mir said.

Senior NC leader Muhammad Abdullah Wani also addressed the gathering and urged New Delhi to end the reign of terror in the state.

Protesting workers later submit detailed memorandum to authorities at Mini Secretariat Bandipora.

