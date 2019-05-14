About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 14, 2019 | Javid Sofi

NC activist shot at, injured in Shopian

A political activist of National Conference was injured after suspected militants shot at him in South Kashmir's Shopian district last night.

A police official said that suspected militants fired upon Sajad Ahmad Ganie son of Abdul Razaq Ganir at Chitragam Kalan area of Shopian on Monday night.

He was being treated for firearm injury in leg in Anantnag hospital.

Ganie is said to be close associate of National Conference leader and MLC Showkat Hussian Ganaie.

Soon after the incident the area was cordoned off to nab the attackers. However, no arrests were made.

;