NC accuses Governor SP Malik of playing partisan role

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Wednesday said "JK Governor SP Malik is playing a partisan role in the state and is implementing the agenda of RSS-BJP combine in letter and spirit by sidelining the significance of institutions and governing ethics."
Expressing concern over his current utterances, party’s chief spokesperson and MLA Budgam Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi said “the tenure of incumbent governor of Jammu and Kashmir is evocative of Sadiq Era during which the candidates were selected rather than being elected.”
“The incumbent governor is belittling the status of his office by my-way-or-the-highway type of arrogant politics. In his recent rendezvous on a private TV channel, he had unambiguously hinted towards a particular person for the post of mayor of Srinagar,” he said.
Expressing concern over the clandestine approach used by the governor administration, he said “What was the need of changing vote timings in the second phase of ULB polls? It is evident that the administration is confused and may have played some mischief.”
Criticizing the fiddling of the governor administration with local institutions he said, “The way amendments are being done and local institutions fiddled with is a point of concern for all of us. The other day Waqaf board rules were amended by the governor administration which should have been left for the popular government to decide upon. It shows the antipathy of the governor for ethics.”