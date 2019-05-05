NBWL invokes Art 370, won’t consider JK’s wildlife clearance cases

May 05, 2019 | Rabiya Bashir

Invoking Article 370, the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) has decided not to consider wildlife clearance cases for projects in the protected areas of Jammu Kashmir with experts claiming that this decision would serve the vested interests of some people.

Last month, the standing committee of NBWL examined the matters related to projects falling within national parks or wildlife sanctuaries of Jammu Kashmir.

They had said that the existing laws, including the Wildlife Protection Act 1972 and the Jammu and Kashmir Wildlife Protection Act, do not provide for consultation of the NBWL for cases related to national parks or sanctuaries in Jammu Kashmir.

Till now, the State’s Wildlife department used to send all the cases related to protected areas to NBWL and once they used to give green signal then only the work used to be started on these projects.

Recently, for the two projects pertaining to underground drinking water pipeline and laying of optical fiber cable in Leh, the State’s Wildlife department was asked to take care of the matter themselves.

But the recent decision has not gone well with many with some saying that some vested interests could get approval for any project without caring for the protection of biodiversity and wildlife.

“The State government can allow any project to serve the vested political interests. Here politicians have been a nuisance to the environment and wildlife. But the major State projects have to go through the Supreme Court empowered committee which is good for the State,” they said.

Environmentalist, Majeed Kak said Jammu Kashmir has a rich biodiversity with important conservation reserves, wildlife sanctuaries and national parks.

“So, the government or any concerned authority should think before taking any decision, which has a negative impact on the wildlife and protected areas," he said.

They said the Supreme Court in 2015 had said that all matters related to national parks and sanctuaries in all states should go to NBWL.

“So, if SC has clearly mentioned that all cases must go to NBWL why here they were bringing the special status in between. We have vast biodiversity and if it is not revoked you will see concrete buildings coming up in protected areas,” they said.

Jammu Kashmir has 38 conservation reserves, 14 wildlife sanctuaries and five national parks.

Besides that, the Environment ministry’s guidelines for seeking recommendations of the NBWL for activities in protected areas say that activities in conservation reserves should be dealt with by its standing committee.

Meanwhile, Chief Wildlife Warden, J&K, Suresh Kumar Gupta admitted that the NBWL had formed a committee in which they presented a report regarding Jammu Kashmir.

“The report says that Jammu Kashmir has its own wildlife act and it is not mandatory to send the cases to National Board for Wildlife," he said.

Gupta said the activities in the wildlife areas, conservation reserves or any non-forest activity was still under the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court of India.

“In fact, no project in the protected areas can be taken up until it has been set by the apex court,” he said.

However, Gupta said the National Board for Wildlife can give advises for cases related to national parks or sanctuaries in Jammu Kashmir.