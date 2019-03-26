About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

NBT’s week-long book publishing course begins at CUJ

 National Book Trust in collaboration with Central University of Jammu on Monday inaugurated its week-long book publishing course here at the varsity’s Rahya campus.
As per a CUJ spokesman, the course will dwell upon various technicalities and expertise needed to publish books in regional as well as national languages.
Speaking at the inaugural session, Prof Ashok Aima, Vice Chancellor, CUJ, said that the course would help participants get knowledge about how to give ideas a concrete shape. “Ideas need to be stored in a proper form and format so that others could take benefit of the same. Trained professionals would prove quite useful in this regard.”

Prof. Govind Prasad Sharma, Chairman of NBT, in his address, said the Trust is committed to provide trained manpower in the field of book publishing which is a specialised occupation catering to ever-changing needs of India’s large reading population. “Indian publishing industry in the last few decades has undergone phenomenal growth creating demand for trained professionals in different areas of publishing, editing, production, design, sales and marketing,” he added.
The NBT Chairman also informed that NBT would soon organise a National Book Fair at Jammu in collaboration with University of Jammu. “The book fair would see participation of over 100 publishers, distributors and book sellers exhibiting latest titles for nine days. A number of literary and book related activities will also be organised for all age groups to give it a festive look.”
Prof Chandra Bhushan Sharma, Chairman, National Institute of Open Schooling, Noida opined that published items immortalise the contents and contexts. “And so there is need to have skilled professionals in the field who could use latest innovations so that the knowledge of the present era could be preserved and passed on to coming many generations. He said that NIOS would also organise such training courses for its teachers in collaboration with NBT.
Prof Govind Singh, Head, Department of Mass Communication and New Media, CUJ, welcomed the dignitaries on the dais and gave an overview of the seven-day course.
He said that this course would help create trained professionals for publishing industry, direly needed by publishers bringing out books in Hindi and regional languages.
Narender Kumar, Training Officer, National Book Trust presented vote of thanks and also informed that over 40 participants from different parts of Jammu region including students and scholars from CUJ would be attending the week long training programme.
The inaugural session was coordinated by Dr.Bachha Babu,Sr.Assistant Professor,Dept.of Mass Communication,CUJ.

