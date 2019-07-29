About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
July 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Nayeem Akhtar has a clear track record: Yatoo

 PDP leader Er Nazir Ahmad Yatoo while expressing sorrow regarding the false charges levelled by crime branch against Nayeem Akhter said that the former minister “is known for his honesty and credibility”.
In a statement issued here, Yatoo said that being a senior and respectable leader of the party, PDP stands with Akhter. Yatoo further said that such tactics are played to malign the image of party and its leaders “but the party stands with its respectable leader”.

