Nawhara-Malpora residents protest against defunct transformer

Javid SofiPulwama:
Residents of Nawhara Malpora village in south Kashmir's Pulwama district Tuesday protested against Power Development Department for failing to repair defunct transformer for past 20 days.
Raising slogans against PDD Pulwama in front of Deputy Commissioner's office, the residents accused employees of the department for demanding a bribe of rupees 10,000.
"Some days ago our transformer developed a snag after which the field employees of the PDD were asked to look into the matter," said Gowhar Ahmad, a resident of Nowhara village, adding initially they gave a deaf ear to our pleas.
"After repeated requests the employees came to the spot and examined the transformer," the protesting residents said, adding that they said that they were asked to pay rupees 1,000 for buying some instruments for rectifying the damaged transformer.
A day later the villagers were asked to shift the damaged transformer to workshop at district headquarters.
The villagers were asked to visit the workshop after a week to get the transformer rectified.
But, when the residents went to the workshop on Monday to claim their transformer they were surprised to know that the transformer was not in the workshop.
"They have given it to residents of some other village," they said.
The villagers said that they knocked the doors of deputy commissioner Pulwama's office, who according to residents directed PDD officials to get them the transformer rectified within no time.
However, when the residents went they were scolded.
"They demanded rupees 10,000 to get the transformer rectified," the residents alleged.
"Our examinations are going on these days and unavailable of electricity impacts our studies," said Ahsaan Ahmad, a college student of Nawhara village.
The residents appealed authorities look into the matter so that their grievance is redressed.
Superintendent Engineer, Maintenance and Rural Electrification, Latif Ahmad Shah refuted allegations of demanding of bribe by any employee of PDD.
"The electric transformers developed snags due to overloading these days and they get rectified on first cum first serve basis," he said, adding that if the residents have any proof of PDD employees demanding bribe, they should bring that in the notice authorities so that appropriate action against them.
"This isa mere allegation and the PDD department is facing these allegations routinely," he said.