Nawaz Sharif gets 7 years jail in Al-Azizia case, acquitted in Flagship reference

Srinagar

An accountability court handed ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif seven years in jail in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference, and acquitted him in the Flagship Investments reference, Pakistan newspaper Dawn reported on Monday.

The newspaper also reported that the judgment in the two corruption cases was supposed to be announced between 9 a.m and 10 a.m but was delayed.  

Accountability Judge Mohammad Arshad Malik on Dec 19 had reserved judgement in both the references filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the former premier.

