Nawab’slove affair

Just like unicorn, safety is a myth in Kashmir
Dr Qayum Hamid Changal
qhchangal@gmail.com
This is Kashmir. Here love affairs never last long (in this world). With one passionate kiss of a bullet romance embraces a sudden demise. This is Kashmir. Here grave is more peaceful than the street outside your house.
Downtown is covered by smoke, here and there all you discern is stones and pellets. Nawab is young. Nawab loves the stone that is aimed at his cold heart.
Agreed, he never pelted the one at the men in uniform. But, he’s changing. Only thing that’s stopping Nawab is his old parents. He’s in love with them.
Just like unicorn, safety is a myth in Kashmir. Day meets night with a deep sigh.
Some are jealous of almond trees in spring. Their love sprouts out and blossoms, people like Nawabs don’t. It is Kashmir. Here a lover is a half widow. And, mother’s love is the grave where her son sleeps.
It is a beautiful morning. It is curfew. Nawab wants to buy a sweater for his old mother. It’s cold and her old sweetheart is shivering. He can’t.
But love has no boundaries unlike a barbed wire besides the bunker. Love has no clusters of sharp spikes. Love is just love. It doesn’t fear a pellet. It knows a bullet may kill, but love knows it is eternal.
Nawab already called his friend who has this hosiery shop. He’s ready to sell him the one. Shops are closed.
So, Nawab shall be meeting his friend at his house. No idea he has what else shall he meet.
Nawab’s love is fearless, exactly like his stone-throwers neighbour who was killed last year.
The most passionate kiss is the one from your mother. He received it.
And, that most affable hug that expunges everything vexatious from your grey matter. Old woman’s hug for her Nawab, it is a pomade of musk over the veneer of Pashmeen. I’m wrong. It’s more aesthetic.
Nawab is now on the way. And, his mother is about to spread the Janamaz (prayer-mat). There’s a gun shot and all she could hear is the birds chirping agonisingly loud.
Love lasts for eternity,
And, the grave of lover too
She knew it is Nawab. It was as if someone grabbed her heart and squeezed it.
The affliction is not confusing at all. They say the pain caused by seeing your son in trouble is more than the labour pain.
She runs downstairs. There is not even a slight movement of Nawab’s body. Misra, her old love, collapses. She’s mother.
The last time she saw him bleeding was when Nawab cut his finger in the kitchen.
But, it is not the same. Knife is replaced by a bullet, kitchen by the dusty Downtown street andNawab is dead.
By now, defying curfew, people are now in the streets. The slogans are reverberating like never before. They are intense, but the emotions are not more intense than that last hug.
Is it an end or a beginning?
Or, a new chapter of love?
Misra kisses her hero for the last,
Warmness is spare
Misra is every mother of Kashmir, Nawab every son. You can't define it.
No words are enough to console. This is Kashmir. Here love affairs grow stronger after death. Romance is eternal.
Not grave
Not nostalgia
Her bosom is the nest of Nawab
Love sealed for eternity