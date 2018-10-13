Navratra festival: Devotional song competition enters day 2

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 12:
The All India Devotional Song Competition being organised as part of the Navratra Festival on Friday entered second day.
According to an official, the competition was inaugurated by lighting traditional lamp by the chief guest, Deputy Commissioner Udhampur, Ravinder Kumar. The competition is being organised at Yog Ashram Complex in Katra.
He said that the devotional song competition was adjudged by the panel of experts in music including Celebrity Singer Masha Ali, Dr Usha Bhagati Ex HOD Music P.G.M.A.M College Jammu, & Dr. Surinder Sharma Head of the department Govt. Degree College Sanjoli Himachal Pradesh.
In preliminary round of competition Saisha Gupta from Jammu took 1st position & 2nd position was shared by Rakesh Malhotra from Jammu &Malkit Kadri from Punjab and 3rd position was held by Aditya Langeh from Jammu, said the official.
He said that among the 10 auditioned participants four are from outside state & 06 from within state. They were provided with the cash prizes of 10,000/- , 5,000/-and 3,000/- respectively.
All India Devotional Song Competition is being organised by Mata Vaishno Devi ne Board and J&K Tourism Department in association with J&K Bank and other private sponsors.
Other famous singers who are lined up for their guest performances in upcoming days of the 8 day festival include, Manu Vandanaand& Ravi Kumar on 13thOct, Sunil Mattu&Rajan Gill on 14th Oct., Amrinder Bobby on 15th Oct., Sonali Dogra &Anjusha on 16th Oct. and Balkar Sidhu &Pawni Pandey on 17th Oct. The event is being telecast live on Shradha Mh one from 9 PM onwards daily.
The first position holders of daily competition will compete with the winners of the quarter final on 16th of Oct , for their entry into final and the quarter final will be held on 15th Oct. which will be of 2nd & 3rd position holders of daily competition.
In another event, a shobha-yatra was paraded in presence of the chief guest, DC Udhampur, Ravinder Kumar. In the event, artists performed various cultural dances like Kud, Fultru, Hiran dance, Rajasthani dance and a presentation of Jaatar, a traditional form of worship. Those present at the event were SDM Katra, Ashok Sharma, AD Tourism Katra, Dr Umesh Shan, Rakesh Wazir among others, the official added.