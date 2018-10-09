Navratra, Dussehra arrangements reviewed at Udhampur

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 08:
Arrangements for Navratras and Dussehra festival were discussed in Udhampur on Monday at joint meeting of representatives of religious organizations, civil society members and civil and police officials.
According to an official, the meeting was chaired by District Development Commissioner, Ravinder Kumar.
He said that the meeting discussed arrangements for security health and other essential services.
Chief Medical Officer was asked to deploy a team of doctors and an ambulance for providing necessary healthcare facilities. The PHE department was asked to ensure regular supply of drinking water and barricading at the venue while EM & RE department was directed to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the festival, the official said.
Stressing on maintaining cleanliness in the town, the DDC directed the CEO MC to take necessary steps in this regard. The meeting sought the cooperation of civil society in keeping the town neat and cleans during the festival days.
Meanwhile a committee comprising Tehsildar, Assistant Director FCS & CA, CEO Municipality and Food Safety Officer was constituted to conduct regular visits to the market to keep check on overcharging by the shopkeepers. The shopkeepers were also asked to display the rate list of the essential commodities for the information of general public.
He further asked to Traffic department to deploy adequate number of traffic personnel at jam prone areas to avoid any traffic congestion during the festival while the Information department was asked to give wide publicity to the events to be organized during the nine day long festival and during the festival of Dussehra.
Among others the meeting was attended by Senior Superintendent of police, Rayees Mohammed Bhat, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Gurvinderjeet Singh Executive Engineer, PWD Purshotam Lal, District Information Officer, Er. Sajad Bashir Somberia, Executive Engineers PHE, Ashok Sharma PDD, Rajinder Gupta AD FCS&CA Shave Sharma and other district officers of different departments, he added.