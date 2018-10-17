Navratra: 8 singers qualify for semifinal of DSC

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct16:
Eight Singers have qualified for semi-final of devotional song competition being held here as part of annual Navratra Festival.
Addressing the media here, the Chairman All Indian Devotional Song Committee Rakesh Wazir said that out of 14 participants in the quarter final, 8 of them- MalkitKadri (Punjab), Kripal&RashPal Brothers (Punjab), AlmastSonu (Punjab), Khushi Shubh (Chamba H.P), Mohinder Soni (Jammu), Afroj Raj (Bihar), Lalit Bhardwaj (Jammu) and Anmol Raja (Punjab) have qualified for the Semi Finals.
He said one contestant Aditya Kumar (Jammu) has been kept in the waiting list namely. These 8 winners will compete with the 1st position holders of daily preliminary round competitions in the Semi Final.