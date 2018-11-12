Navkriti Foundation adopts Boys Middle School Kathidarwaza

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 11:
Navkriti Foundation, New Delhi as adopted the Government Boys Middle School Kathidarwaza, Rainawari and promised to set up a a computer lab and provide sports kits to te students.
Writer and columnist Wajahat Qazi and President Navkriti Foundation Rajeev Kumar were the Guests of Honour on a function oranized ere in collaboration with directorate of Scool Education. Speaking on the occasion Wajahat Qazi said the students of our State have capabilities which need to be harnessed properly. He added that to achieve this goal, we need to train our teachers as per latest trends and techniques.
In his speech, President Navkriti Foundation, New Delhi Rajeev Kumar said that as promised on the day we adopted Government BMS Kathidarwaza and we will set a computer lab and provide sports kits.
"On the occasion of National Education Day we have full filled our promise. In the current world, computer education is must. We cannot ignore importance of computer education. Also if sports education is carried out accompanied with the academic curriculum, the overall personality of the student is developed to quite an extent. The qualities of the leadership, sharing, team spirit and tolerance are learnt from sports. On this idea Navkriti Foundation wants our children to be sound both in education and sports so that they help in building a strong nation," e said.
Earlier DSEK inaugurated the computers provided by Navkriti Foundation to BMS Kathidarwaza in presence of President Navkriti Foundation Rajeev Kumar, General Secretary Asif Nabi Khan, CEO Srinagar, ZEO Rainawari and other officers of the Department. The students of the school presented a welcome song on the occasion.