Navin visits Sanat Ghar, orders fire audit

July 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

In the wake of fire incident at Sanat Ghar, Bemina on Wednesday afternoon, Principal Secretary Industries and Commerce and Tourism Navin Choudhary visited the building to assess the damage.

The official spokesperson said Sanat Ghar building houses various government offices including that of Industries and Commerce, J&K SIDCO, Handloom, SICOP, J&K DFC, J&K Cements Ltd, J&K Minerals Ltd, J&K Khadi and Village Ltd and Geology and Mining.

Principal Secretary expressed his sadness over the fire incident which had started in the control this afternoon. He directed the Managing Director SICOP to get the fire audit of the building done and supplement it with the necessary fire extinguishers.