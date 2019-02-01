Navin reviews progress on languishing dev projects in Rajouri

Accords approval to double-lanning of Abdullah Bridge, University Road among other projects
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, JANUARY 31:
Principal Secretary Finance Naveen Chowdhary conducted an extensive tour of Rajouri district during which he took stock of the progress on languishing and various core developmental projects in the district.
As per an official, the Principal Secretary also chaired a meeting here to review the progress on various ongoing works in the district.
The meeting was attended by Secretary Floriculture Mohammad Javed, Director Floriculture, Joint Director Accounts and Treasuries, Additional District Development Commissioner, CPO, CEO Tourism, Exen PHE, Exen PMGSY Rajouri/Budhal, Exen R&B Rajouri and Nowshera, Chief Education officer, Exen JKPCC Rajouri and concerned District and Sectoral officers, the official added.
District Development Commissioner Rajouri Mohammad Aijaz Asad gave a detailed presentation about all the infrastructure related activities being carried out in the district.
The Principal Secretary took detailed stock of works going on within the district. He directed the officers to focus on tangible outcomes rather than just statistics.
The DDC informed that work on 77 languishing projects under the PWD sector is in different phases of execution in the district and will be completed within the stipulated time.
While taking stock of the PHE sector, it was informed that there are 34 schemes which stand approved in languishing projects of which 28 projects will be completed by 31st of March.
Similarly, on the I&FC front, it was said that there are 13 schemes which stand approved in languishing projects. Exen I&FC assured that nine out of 13 schemes will be completed by 31st of March. In the education sector, there are 10 languishing projects category related to creation of additional rooms and other infrastructure.
Under PHE Mechanical, the DDC informed that there are 43 schemes and all will be completed by 31st of March.
DDC also briefed the Principal Secretary about the construction of Government Medical College Rajouri and informed that the total sanctioned cost of the GMC is 139 crore and the work is in process on the academic, administrative and hostels blocks.
The meeting also reviewed the status of projects like Ans Irrigation canal, Degree College at Kalakote, Eklaviya Model Residential building at Gurdan bala.
The Principal Secretary Finance stressed upon concerned officers to complete the ongoing projects within the stipulated time frame and create durable and tangible assets.
He stressed prioritizing the completion of major projects including mega-projects like GMC Rajouri, Badala Mang Bridge, Abdullah Bridge, and Circular road.
Navin advised Chief Education Officer Rajouri to focus on providing quality education to the students and to increase the student enrolment. Similarly, EO municipality was directed to take special care of cleanliness in the town and also identify land for the abattoir outside the town.
Various projects of public importance like construction of double-lane Abdullah Bridge, double charging 2nd line circuit of Barn-Siot-Kalakote TL, bore wells to augment the drinking water for city, connectivity to university and connectivity of GMC with BGSBU, Macadamization of old and new bus stands, street lights for the town etc were put up before the Principal Secretary.
The Principal Secretary accorded approval to Double lanning of Abdullah Bridge, Construction of double-lane University Road, Macadamisation of Old and New Bus Stand, Installation of High Mast and Streetlights, upgradation of Transformer Bank, Establishment of PHE Mechanical Workshop, connecting the missing link between GMC Rajouri and BGSBU, providing 5 more water Tankers to PHE Department, construction of Road from Rehan Samote to Sora Gala Bridge, Road from Rehan to Dhar Sakri, Road from Main Road to Shiv Gufaa, the official added.