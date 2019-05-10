About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Navin reviews functioning of I&C deptt

Conducts on-spot inspection of departmental assets

Principal Secretary Industries and Commerce Department, Navin Kumar Choudhary, today chaired a meeting to review the functioning of the department at Sanat-Ghar Bemina here.
The meeting was attended by Director I&C, Director Handlooms, Director Geology and Mining, MDs of SICOP, SIDCO, Handloom, and JK Minerals and representatives of Jammu and Kashmir Industries.
Principal Secretary was briefed about the functioning of the department and was briefed on the progress of various ongoing projects of the department.
On the occasion, Choudhary directed the officials to ensure proper upkeep of departmental assets and industrial estates.
He also asked them to monitor the progress of languishing projects on a daily basis and pace up work on them for their timely completion.
He also inspected various offices which are functioning at the Sanat-Ghar.
Later, the Principal Secretary along with various officials visited various places to inspect the assets of the department and took the first-hand appraisal of the functioning of the manufacturing units where he directed for maintenance of industrial estates and stressed on capacity building of employees of the department through regular training programmes.
He visited Woolen Mills Bemina and reviewed the functioning of the unit and inspected the products being made there.
In Solina, the Principal Secretary visited various assets including Solina Silk Factory, Woolen Spinning Plant and Poshish Showroom of J&K Handloom Development Corporation where he inspected the functioning of the units and also interacted with the workers there.
On his visit to Silk Factory RajBagh, Principal Secretary stressed on the need to promote the products being made at the factory at a wider scale.
He also called for the promotion of the products through social media and development of e-commerce platforms for marketing of local handicrafts.
He also visited Kashmir Government Arts Emporium near TRC where he interacted with the tourists who were shopping for some handloom products. He also had an interaction with the artisans of School of Design at Kashmir Haat and asked the Director Handicrafts to make the Haat lively.
A live demonstration of various craft products was also held on the occasion.
The Principal Secretary also visited the under -construction building of the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries in Rajbagh where he also interacted with its Executive Committee.

 

