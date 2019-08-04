Navin reviews flagship programmes, Jammu ropeway project

August 04, 2019 01:00:00 | Rising Kashmir News

Principal Secretary Tourism, Industries and Commerce Navin Kumar Choudhary Saturday chaired a meeting of officers of Tourism, Industries and Commerce Department and J&K Cable Car Corporation to review implementation of various schemes including PMDP, PRASHAD, SWADESH Darshan, Investors Summit besides assessing progress on Jammu Ropeway Project.

Director Tourism gave a detailed presentation on PMDP, Swadesh Darshan and Prashad schemes of the Department i.e development of Suchetgarh under Border Tourism, creation of tourist amenities at Katra, construction of Musical Water Fountain with Light and Sound Show at Bagh-e-Bahu, convention facilities at Jammu Tawi Golf Course, Sidhra, development of tourist facilities at Jhajhar Kotli, development of tourist facilities at Panchari, development of Bhimgarh Fort Reasi, development of Siarh Baba Reasi, development of tourist facilities at Bhagwati Nagar and Akhnoor.

Principal Secretary Tourism asked for speedy completion of these projects as per the approved design and DPRs and laid down timeline so that the purpose for which these projects are created is fulfilled.

Later, Principal Secretary inspected the sites of Jammu Ropeway Projects from Peer Kho to Mahamaya (Phase-I) and from Bagh-e-Bahu to Mahamaya (Phase-II) besides visiting Bagh-e-Bahu. He directed the agencies to complete the pending works on Jammu Ropeway Project within a stipulated time frame without compromising the safety and security of the passengers so that the project is thrown open for general public at the earliest.

Director Industries & Commerce, Jammu, Anoo Malhotra, Managing Director, JKTDC, Asgar Hussain, Director Tourism, Jammu, Deepika K. Sharma, MD, Cable Car Corporation, Shamim Wani, Joint Director Tourism, Jammu, Shokat Mehmood, Registrar, Jammu University, Meenakshi Kilam, Registrar, SMVDU and other officers were present during the meeting.