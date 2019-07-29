Navin notifies Sethar Sangam for Bat Manufacturing Cluster

July 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Principal Secretary, Tourism, Industries & Commerce (I&C), Navin Kumar Choudhary, today declared Sethar Sangam as Notified Industrial Zone for Cricket Bat Manufacturing Cluster.

The announcement was made at a function here held herein which District Development Commissioner Anantnag, Khalid Jahangir, Managing Director SIDCO, Director Industries & Commerce, ADDC Anantnag, ADDC Pulwama, Additional Secretary Tourism, SDM Bijbehara and representatives of bat manufacturing unit holders of Anantnag and Pulwama.

On the occasion, a special registration camp was also organised by the Directorate of Industries & Commerce for the bat manufacturers of Anantnag and Pulwama districts.

Principal Secretary Chaudhary distributed registration certificates among bat manufacturing unit owners of Anantnag and Pulwama, which will enable them to avail all benefits from the government aimed at strengthening the bat manufacturing industry.

The President and General Secretary Cricket Bat Manufacturing Association on the occasion put forward some demands for the cluster including availability of 24 hour power supply, relaxation in GST, identification of state land for willow production, establishing PHC office and bank branch, construction of CFC and close monitoring of willow smuggling.

The Principal Secretary assured that all their genuine demands will be addressed at an earliest.

“All possible measures will be taken to promote bat industry and our government is committed to provide all the modern facilities to the registered unit holders,” he said, adding that since the state produces willow of international standards, but it needs proper marketing and branding.

Chaudhary asked the DFO Anantnag to provide a detailed report on production of willow on a larger scale in future. In, addition he emphasized on manufacturing of all the cricket goods including wickets, gloves, handles, balls and others.

He asked the SE PDD to provide uninterrupted power supply to the Bat cluster, besides subsidized DG sets will be provided. He added that banking facilities will be established soon since the matter has been taken up with the concerned authority.

Chaudhary also stressed on the development of a recreational park in the zone on the banks of River Jhelum, with the state of art facilities including a Cafeteria, Handicrafts & Handloom showrooms and other such facilities to attract tourists.

Earlier, the District Development Commissioner Anantnag, thanked the Principal Secretary for so instrumental in notifying the Sethar Sangam as Industrial Zone for Cricket Bat Manufacturing Cluster within a very short span of time. “It would have not been possible without the intervention of the Principal Secretary,” the DDC said.

The DDC projected construction of a multipurpose park in the Bat cluster on the banks of River Jhelum having recreational facilities, food joint, public conveniences and other such facilities, to which the Principal Secretary agreed and said the Tourism Department will take it up soon.

The DDC also projected requirement of additional land at Sather Sangam to which also the Principal Secretary agreed and said that the funds will b released soon. Besides, the construction of CFC will be started by December 2019.

Later the Principal Secretary visited the Industrial Estate Vessu and took stock of its functioning. He also visited Sethar Sangam and interacted with the bat manufacturing unit holders.