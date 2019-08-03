Navin meets Hoteliers Association, Universities’ representatives

August 03, 2019 06:00:00 | Rising Kashmir News

Principal Secretary Industries & Commerce (I&C) Department, Navin Kumar Choudhary Friday held separate meetings with Kashmir Hoteliers and representatives of three Universities in Kashmir to discuss about their contributions for making ‘J&K Investor Summit-2019′ a great success.

J&K Investor Summit-2019 will be organized on October 12 to October 14, 2019. The opening ceremony will be held on October 12 at Srinagar, followed by (transit/ sightseeing) on October 13 and closing on October 14 at Jammu.

During the meeting with the Kashmir Hoteliers, Principal Secretary asked them to offer their facilities at the reasonable rates to the visitors coming to attend the Summit.

Navin said that the hoteliers should not see the days of Investor Summit as business days, rather by offering reasonable prices for their facilities, they should see it as their contribution towards the success of summit.

The meeting was attended by MD Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organisation (JKTPO), Ravinder Kumar; Director I&C, Kashmir, Mahmood Ahmed Shah and the representatives of various hotels.

In a separate meeting with the representatives of Kashmir University, Islamic University of Science and Technology and Central University of Kashmir, Principal Secretary asked them to depute the group of students as volunteers to participate in Investor Summit.

The participation in the summit will also provide students rich experience and knowledge of different businesses which can be beneficial to them in their future endeavors.