Navin discusses JKSRTC, JKTDC issues

Published at November 17, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Jammu, November 16:

Principal Secretary, Finance, Navin K Choudhary Friday convened a meeting to settle the claims of JKSRTC on Hotel Lala Rukh, Srinagar, which is presently run by JKTDC.
During the meeting, senior functionaries of JKSRTC put forth their demand for sharing the revenue generating by JKTDC out of the said hotel.
Principal Secretary, Finance asked both the parties to verify their claims and status of the title of the land and the building for the settlement of the claims over the property. The next date for the meeting in this regard is fixed after the period of 15 days.
The meeting was attended by MD SRTC, Secretary Tourism, Director Finance Transport, Additional Secretary Transport, Director Budget, Director Finance Planning besides other senior functionaries of the concerned department.

 

 

