Navin Choudhary conducts industrial tour of South Kashmir

May 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Principal Secretary Industries and Commerce (I&C) Department, Navin Kumar Choudhary Wednesday conducted an extensive tour of South Kashmir during which he visited various industrial estates and held an extensive interaction with the unit holders.

The official spokesperson said that the Principal Secretary visited Lassipora, Aglar, Kulgam, Vessu and other places. He was accompanied by Director Industries and Commerce Department, Mahmood A Shah, MD SIDCO Ravinder kumar and field functionaries from various DICs and other concerned officials.

At Lassipora, Navin interacted with the Industrial unit holders who raised certain demands regarding the maintenance of Industrial Estates. He directed the MD SIDCO to ensure the maintenance of the roads of industrial estate and allied infrastructure at an earliest.

He also visited various Cold stores which are under construction at Aglar Shopian. The unit holders urged the Principal Secretary to ensure uninterrupted electricity and maintenance of approach road. Directions were given to SICOP to get the work completed in two months’ time.

At Kulgam Principal Secretary was received by Deputy Commissioner Kulgam and DIC functionaries who apprised him about the industrial Estate Kulgam.

During his visit to Industrial Estate Vessu Anantnag, the Principal Secretary was informed that the Estate stands allotted to 133 units, among which various unit holders have started construction work. He emphasised upon the departmental functionaries to get the work expedited by the unit holders, who have been allotted land at Vessu. Deputy Commissioner Anantnag was also present.

Later, Navin also visited Bat Cluster at Sethar Village. He interacted with the Bat manufacturers who requested the Principal Secretary to ensure that the cluster gets denotified by the forest department. The bat unit holders also apprised Principal Secretary about the problems faced by them .Principal secretary assured that he will pursue the matter of de notification with the forest department.

Principal Secretary further directed streamlining CFC Bat Cluster which suffered damage in 2014 floods. He directed SICOP authorities to expedite the renovation process. He also emphasised upon the unit holders to form a cooperative to run the CFC post restoration.