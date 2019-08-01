About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
August 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Navin chairs meeting to finalize preparation of J&K in World Food India 2019

J&K partner state in WFI, roadshows on September 1, 2

Principal Secretary Industries & Commerce (I&C) Department, Navin Kumar Chaudhary today chaired a meeting to discuss and finalize the preparations of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) for participation in World Food India (WFI) 2019.
Organized by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Government of India, WFI is a global event to facilitate partnerships between Indian and international businesses and investors. WFI is being held at New Delhi from November 1 to 4, 2019.
The meeting was attended by MD SIDCO, Director I&C Kashmir, Director I&C Jammu, Director Agriculture Kashmir, Director Horticulture Kashmir, Director Planning, I&C and other concerned officials.
During the meeting it was decided that J&K will act as the partner state in WFI 2019 and Principal Secretary asked the officials to take full benefit from this event.
He asked the Directors of I&C, Agriculture and Horticulture to conduct roadshows on September 1 and September 2 to promote food processing sector wherein stakeholders from outside state shall also be invited.
Navin stressed on the judicious use of 150 meter stall space that will be provided to J&K in the event. He said that the representative of the departments shall display their policies and schemes to attract the investments in J&K.
Principal Secretary said that the emphasis has to be laid on the investment in vegetable and fruit processing, particularly pulp juice processing, for which there is a growing demand in the market.
It was decided that the departments will nominate one officer each from I&C, Agriculture and Horticulture, not below the rank of Deputy Director, to represent their sectors in the event.
Navin also directed the officials to rope in the private entrepreneurs in food processing industry for the participation in event

