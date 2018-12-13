Navin chairs 5th HPC meeting on Languishing Projects

348 more projects costing Rs 909 cr approved
Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, DECEMBER 12:
Principal Secretary Finance, Navin K Choudhary today chaired 5th meeting of the High-Powered Committee (HPC), constituted for approval of various languishing projects in the State for funding through Jammu and Kashmir Infrastructure Development Financial Corporation (JKIDFC).
According to an official, the meeting cleared 348 Languishing Projects with an investment of Rs 909.49 crore.
In the five meetings held so far, HPC has cleared 1644 languishing projects in various key sectors involving a cumulative investment of Rs 3631.36 crore through JKIDFC.
The HPC held detailed deliberations on the merit of each Project, vis-a-vis their present status, financial involvement and time-line for completion.
Financial Commissioner Housing & Urban Development Department, KB Agarwal, Commissioner/Secretary PDD, Hirdesh Kumar, Commissioner/Secretary PWD (R&B), Khurshid Ahmed Shah, Secretary PHE, Irrigation & Flood Control, Farooq Ahmed Shah, Secretary Youth Services & Sports, Sarmad Hafeez, Secretary Social Welfare, Farooq Ahmed Lone, Special Secretary Finance, Nazim Zai Khan and other senior officers of the concerned departments attended the meeting.
The Projects cleared in today’s meeting include, 44 of Housing & Urban Development Department costing Rs 200.10 crore, 14 of Health & Medical Education costing Rs 44.63 crore, 35 of PHE Department costing Rs 50.91 crore, 71 projects of PWD costing Rs 187.43 crore, 1 project of Tourism Department costing of Rs 24.56 crore, 132 projects of Power Development Department costing Rs 264.77 crore, 2 projects of Social Welfare Department with a cost of Rs. 9.46 crore, 36 projects of Youth Services & Sports involving a cost of Rs 82.30 crore and 13 projects of Industries and Commerce Department costing Rs 45.31 crore
Navin Choudhary, who is also the founding Chairman-cum-Managing Director of JKIDFC, while interacting with the officers, said that the approved projects would be funded for the time-bound completion through Jammu and Kashmir Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation. He called upon the executing agencies to ensure photograph of each project before the start of work and after completion and uploading the same on the official websites for the information of all stakeholders. He also called upon the engineers to ensure quality of works strictly as per the approved specifications.