Navin chairs 4th SLC meeting, 24 cases cleared

July 31, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The 4th meeting of State Level Committee (SLC) -1 was held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Principal Secretary Industries & Commerce (I&C) department, Navin Kumar Chaudhary to sanction the capital investment subsidy, interest subsidy on working capital and 100% central comprehensive insurance.

During the deliberations, 24 cases to the tune of Rs. 8.15 crore were cleared by the committee, said the government spokesman in a statement.

He said the meeting was attended by the director I&C Kashmir, Director Finance I&C department, representative of director general accounts & treasuries, general manager J&K DFC. Director I&C Jammu attended the meeting through video conferencing.

The General Managers DICs of Jammu Province were also part of meeting through Video Conferencing.

Both, the Federation Chamber of Industries Kashmir and Federation of Industries Jammu, being Members of State Level Committee, were also part of the meeting.