Navin assumes office as Principal Secy I&C Deptt

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, FEBRUARY 13:
Navin K Choudhary on Wednesday took over the charge as Principal Secretary Industries and Commerce and chaired an introductory meeting with the heads of key wings of the department.
As per an official, the Principal Secretary inquired about the administrative and field functionary set up of Industries, Handloom, Handicraft, District Industrial Centres, SICOP, JK cements and the Industrial Estates spread over the state.
The heads of each wing gave a short brief of their functioning, area of jurisdiction, schemes and projects in the process of implementation.
The Principal Secretary asked for submission of detailed reports by each wing indicating the inventory, budgetary provisions, yearly earnings, revenue generation and targets of various corporations and Public Sector Companies.
Stressing on effective working of the organizations at all levels, the Principal Secretary asked them to project in their reports the position of staff and requirement of infrastructure, man power, if any and the budget provisions for the current and next fiscal years.
Seeking the cooperation of the functionaries at all levels, Navin Choudhary emphasized on working as a team with missionary zeal. He assured close supervision of all organizations of the Industries and Commerce department with the focus on the growth of PSUs as well as Private industry, the official added. r