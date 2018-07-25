Naveed returns from World Junior Wushu Championship

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
District Wushu Association Srinagar hailed Naveed Farooq for giving tough competition in 7th World Junior Wushu Championship which was held at Brazil from 9th to 16th July.
In first bout Naveed Farooq got walkover and in the next bout Naveed lost against Mohammad Ibrahim of Egypt, who is two times gold medalist in World Championship.
Naveed, who came back from Brazil on 19th July, received warm welcome from the Jammu and Kashmir Wushu Association (JKWA) besides family and friends.
Naveed, 16, started his Wushu career in 2016 and has won many medals at various championships including, Junior Nationals which was held at Kurukshetra besides won medals at District and State level competitions.
Prior to the championship, Naveed has attended many camps at Bhopal Sports Authority of India besides 10 days refreshing course at China.
Hailing from Zeewan Srinagar, Naveed receives training at Indoor Stadium under the coaches Irfan Wani and Rameez Ahmad Dar.
The coaches of Naveed said that Naveed tried his best to get the medal and he played quality game.
“Naveed is a very talented player. It has been only two years when he started playing Wushu but within no time he reached at this level and it’s quite praiseworthy,” they said and added, “The most important thing is that his parents are very supportive and they used to pick and drop him to Indoor Stadium.”
While hailing the J&K Wushu Association, they said, “It is because of the association that Naveed could make it to the World Championship and we are really thankful to the General Secretary of JKWA, Kuldeep Handoo.”