March 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Nauhara-Kralpora water project to boost water supply in south Srinagar: ERA

 Chief Executive Officer, J&K Economic Reconstruction Agency (JKERA) Dr. Raghav Langer Monday informed that the agency has achieved 90% physical progress on the laying of 18 Km long Raw Water Pipeline from higher reaches of Doodhganga nallah (Nauhara ) to Kralpora water treatment plant.
The Chief Executive Officer, JKERA was informed about this during his site visit to the sub-project. Director Kashmir, J&KERA Showkat Ahmad Wani, informed that the Rs 43 crore project will provide 12 million gallons per day of good quality water from the higher reaches of Doodhganga nallah to water treatment plant at Kralpora.
He said that the water will be free from turbidity and would also save more than Rs 6 crores annually which are being spent on lifting of raw water from Doodhganga water treatment plant by the PHE.
Project Manager, (Hyd), J&KERA Zulfiqar Hussain Beigh added that as on date laying of pipeline for entire stretch of 18 kms has been completed along with the construction of three pipe rack crossings at Zuhamma Bridge, Wathoora Bridge and Kralpora Bridge . He added that some ancillary works like construction of headwork’s at Nauhara is pending for which tender has recently been issued and once allotted the work will be completed within two months.
CEO was informed that the project on completion will also provide additional supply of raw water to the 10 water supply schemes enroute which include Nagam, Zuhama, Mir mohalla, Chadoora, Wathura, Bugam, Doniwari, Handle Bagh, and Chatergam water supply schemes. It was further informed that on completion the project will benefit the population of 3.5 lakh in District Budgam and several residential areas of south Srinagar viz- Gopalpora, Kralpora, Wanabal, Machu, Rawalpora, Baghi Mehtab, Lal Nagar, Chanapora, Natipora, Peerbagh, Parray pora, Baghat, Barzulla, Rambagh, Solina, Aaloochibagh, Gogjibagh, Haftchinar, Tulsibagh, and Jawahar Nagar (partly).


