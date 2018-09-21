Natipora access ramp of Jehangir Chowk-Rambagh flyover thrown open

Musaib MehrajSrinagar
Natipora link of Jehangir Chowk-Rambagh flyover was thrown open for public transport on Thursday. Authorities opened the one-way link starting from Rambagh Chowk to Zum Zum Complex enroute Natipora, allowing the commuters to travel from Amar Singh College to Natipora.
After having started the project to build a 2.8 km Rambagh-Jehangir Chowk flyover in 2013, the project missed several deadlines with the first phase inaugurated after five years in May 2018.
The project has witnessed sluggish pace of work over the course of five years with the deadline now being pushed to December 2018.
The Phase-D of the flyover is pending now as the tube of the project from Barzulla-Tulsi Bagh is under construction. Built on an estimated cost of Rs 350 crores the total length of the flyover is 3.926 kilomtres out of which the liners’ length from Jehangir Chowk to Barzulla is 2.80 kilomtres.
The flyover has six access ramps viz Jehangir Chowk, Indoor Sports Stadium, Aloochi Bagh, Rambagh, Zum Zum complex Natipora and MET station Barzulla.
The project is now estimated to be completed by the end of December 2018 as the work is now in full swing.
Chief Executive Officer, Economic Reconstruction Agency (ERA), Satish Razdan said the access ramp near Zum Zum complex has been thrown open and the work is going on at all phases.
“Since the ramp is a down way so there will be one-way traffic for people and as far as the construction work is concerned, the work is going on in full swing,” Razdan said.
On completion of the project, Razdan stated they are expecting to finish the whole project by the end of December 2018 barring black topping and macadamization.
