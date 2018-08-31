National Sports Day celebrated in Poonch

Rising Kashmir NewsPOONCH, AUGUST 30:
District administration Poonch organized hockey matches as part of the National Sports Day being celebrated across the country to remember hockey legend Padam Bhushan Maj. Dhyan Chand, the other day.
Two matches between girl teams of Sham Lal Sharma Club and Stadium group and boys Stadium Hockey teams Juniors’ and Seniors’ were played. The winners and runner ups were felicitated by the DDC.
District Development Commissioner Rahul Yadav ZPEO S. Narjit Singh, Manager Sports Stadium Poonch Nirdosh Kumar, Retd. DYSO Prem Parkash, Coaches, teachers, Masters of Physical Education and sport persons present on the occasion.
Meanwhile, the DDC, Officials and Players of sports stadium Poonch conveyed their best wishes to Indian Hockey Team for the upcoming Hockey World Cup. The DDC also informed about the Khelo India Programme being hosted by district administration onSeptember 1, 2018. He said the event will witness series of sports competitions at Block level. He said Rural Sports meet and Athletic meet will also be held under Khelo India Programme.