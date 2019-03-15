About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

National seminar on ‘Climate Change and Food Security’ concludes at SKUAST-K

A two day national seminar on “Climate Change and its Impact on Himalayan Ecology and Food Security” during March 13 to March 14, 2019 organized by Division of Environmental Sciences SKUAST-K concluded Thursday at Shalimar Campus.
Over 150 delegates from different universities of the country attended the seminar who deliberated upon the impact of climate change on agriculture, horticulture, water resources, natural resource management and Himalayan biodiversity.
The valedictory function of the seminar was held today on March 14, 2019 where Advisor K Skandan was the Chief Guest.
Skandan in his valedictory impressed upon the scientists and stakeholder to evolve eco-friendly strategies for mitigation of climate change and stressed for bringing changes in lifestyle.
He also advised for holding of small conclaves among environmentalists, scientists, scholars and civil society to address microclimatic issues keeping in view the diverse ecological back ground of the state of J&K.
Advisor also assured the University of all possible help in seeing through the proposals to be submitted by the University in this context. Later on he also visited high density apple orchard laid by the University during 2017 which can be a game changer for State’s economy.
Vice Chancellor SKUAST-Kashmir Prof. Nazeer Ahmed while speaking on the occasion highlighted the impacts of climate change on agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry and University’s contributions and efforts for generating sustainable technologies to minimise the impacts of climate change in the State.
He further said that university has a huge potential of scientific pool who are untiringly working for the benefit of the society. Laying emphasis on University scientists, Prof. Nazeer advised them to formulate research and area specific projects for submission to different national agencies and the Government of J&K for funding.
Earlier Prof. F. A. Zaki, Dean Horticulture presented recommendations of the seminar which have emerged during technical sessions. Advisor to Hon’ble Governor on the occasion also distributed certificates among the scientists who were adjudged winners in oral and poster presentations. Prof. F. A. Lone, organizing secretary of the seminar welcomed the guests while Prof. Shaukat Ara presented vote of thanks. The Seminar was inaugurated by Prof. Talat Ahmad, Vice-Chancellor of University of Kashmir as Chief Guest on 13th of March, 2019.

 

