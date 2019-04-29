National seminar concludes at University of Kashmir

April 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A two- day National Seminar on “Riyasat Jammu Kashmir Mein Urdu Zabaan o Adab Ki Maujooda Surat e Haal” concluded at University of Kashmir here on Sunday.

The seminar was organised by Department of Urdu, University of Kashmir in collaboration with National Council for Promotion of Urdu Language, New Delhi (NCPUL), New Delhi.

The seminar witnessed participation of delegates, academicians, scholars, writers and other eminent professionals in the field of Urdu language and Literature from across the country.

Registrar, University of Kashmir Dr. Nisar Ahmad Mir presided over the inaugural session of the seminar. Former Director, Directorate of Distance Education, University of Kashmir Prof. Shafiqa Parveen and Former Head and Dean, Jamia Millia Islamia, Department of Urdu, New Delhi Prof. Qazi Obaid ur Rehman Hashmi were the Guests of honor on the occasion.

Head, Department of Urdu, KU and Seminar Patron Prof. (Dr.) Arifa Bushra and Seminar Patron said that Urdu has proven to be a pivotal medium of literary expression and the present theme of the seminar was espoused to open a platform of dialogue and discourse on the need for an integrated approach aimed at widening the scope of Urdu Language through research and development.

She said there is a paradigm shift in the area towards new trends of digitization wherein related courses are being thought of to be introduced for the larger interest of the student community. “NCPUL has played a significant role by introduced courses in Graphic Designing and Computer Application throughout the country,” she added.

There were three technical sessions during the two day national seminar wherein several research papers were presented by experts and scholars in the field.