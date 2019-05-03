National security has become poll plank to earn votes, Mehbooba on Cong's surgical strike list

May 03, 2019 | Agencies

Reacting to Congress releasing list of surgical strikes carried out by Indian Army during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) rule, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti said sadly, the national security has become a poll plank to earn votes.

Mehbooba, who is the former chief minister of J&K, said after the BJP’s surgical strike brouhaha and rhetoric, its Congress’s turn to boast.

“Sadly, national security has become a poll plank to earn votes. After the BJPs surgical strike brouhaha & rhetoric, its Congress’s turn to boast. Nothing else justifies the sudden revelations,” Mehbooba wrote on micro-blogging site twitter.