National scholarship portal open for registrations till Sept 30

Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 02:
According to the Secretary Social Welfare Farooq Ahmad Lone, National scholarship portal is open for registration up to 30th September for availing pre-matric, post-matric and merit-cum-means scholarships (both fresh and renewal cases)of Ministry of Minority Affairs Government of India.
Educational institutions that have not registered on the portal have been informed to do so immediately so that their students get benefitted.
The Secretary advised Students of J&K state to take full advantage of the scholarship scheme.