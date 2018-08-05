National Saffron Mission contractors staged protest

Irfan YattooSrinagar, August 04:
National Saffron Mission contractors working with Mechanical Engineering Department (MED) Saturday staged a protest at Shalatang and locked down head office of MED for not taking any efforts to release the required funds for the project.
Rakib Ahmad, a contractor told Rising Kashmir that their work has stopped as they have run out of money.
“Each one of us is close to bankruptcy, he said.
Saffron mission is Government of India’s initiative to revive its cultivation in traditional areas of valley.The irrigation component of the National Saffron Mission was handed over to MED by the Agriculture Department as they utilize the services of mechanical experts in pumping and other things related to irrigation.
The MED department with the help of its contractors has since then finished 90 % of the work and is waiting for the funds to complete the rest of the pending work.
Another protesting contractor said, “Each one of us has an outstanding liability of Rs 2 crores in the department which sums up to Rs 20 crores.”
The protesting contractors said they also approached DDC Pulwama who is the chairman of the National Saffron Mission but he turned deaf ears towards our issues.
The contractors appealed Governor NN Vohra and Chief Engineer Mechanical Engineering Department (MED) to look into the matter, so that it will be solved as soon as possible.
irfanyatoo@risingkashmir.com