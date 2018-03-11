National Nordic X-Country, Biathlon Championship held at Gulmarg

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
The event of National Winter Nordic X- country and National Biathlon Championship was held in Gulmarg from 3 March to 7 March 2018.
The Championship was inaugurated by Mohammad Abbas Wani, MLA Tangmarg and Maj Gen Atul Kaushik, Commandant, High Altitude Warfare School (HAWS).
The championship was divided in many events including 1.6 km, 15 km, 30 km for men and 1.6 km, 10 km for women. A total of 75 men and 20 women from 15 teams representing different states and many organizations /institutions like J&K, HP, UK, Punjab, Haryana, Indian institute of Skiing and Mountaineering, HAWS, Indian Army, ABVIMAS, ITBP, Jawahar Lal institute of Mountaineering and Skiing participated in the Championship.
Results were declared on the final day and medals and certificates were awarded to various position holders by the Gen Atul Kaushik, Commandant HAWS.
Army athletes dominated most of the events. HAWS under Maj Gen Atul Kaushik, has been instrumental in organizing various sports and adventure activities in Gulmarg and It may be recalled that the General officer, leading from the front, summited a technically difficult mountain, Pt 5158 along with the instructional staff and students of HAWS last year.
During the closing ceremony, Maj Gen Atul Kaushik appreciated the spirit, zeal and zest among the participants and complimented all the athletes for giving in their best and also participating in the highest spirit of sportsmanship. The Comdt further exhorted all athletes to work hard and make the Nation proud during the next ASIAN games and Winter Olympics.
0 Comment(s)