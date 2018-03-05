NATIONAL Nordic ski championship begins at Gulmarg

Rising Kashmir newsSrinagar 4th March:
The 4-day National Nordic (Cross-Country) Ski Championship for senior men and women started at Gulmarg on Saturday. Many teams from different parts of the country including J&K, HP, Uttrakhand, Punjab, IIS&M, HAWS, Indian Army, ABVIMAS, ITBP, and Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering and Skiing are participating in the Championship.
Winter Games Association of J&K has fielded seven of its selected athletes who earlier had undergone for a rigorous camp. Nearly 95 skiers from all over the country are participating in this prestigious Championship.
MLA Gulmarg and President Winter Games Association of J&K Mohammad Abbas Wani was the Chief Guest on the inaugural function, who is also Chairman on Organizing Committee.
Among others, Col Dhillon Principal IIS&M, Principal JIM, General Secretary WGAJK Muhammad Yusuf, Olympian NadeemMirza and Olympian Nanak Chand were present on the occasion.
In his address MLA Gulmarg Mohammad Abbas Wani said that by holding such mega sporting events of national importance it would help in reviving winter tourism and also encourage a spirit of such unpopular sports in the state. He further said that such championships carry the message of peace far off places in the country.
He thanked God for showering us with enough snow this winter, while all other ski resorts in the country had scant snow fall and they had to cancel their winter sports activities He stressed the needed of holding as many Snow Sports Championships as possible to exploit the potential of winter tourism in the valley. He requested the Sports and Tourism Ministriesof the State to provide sufficient funds for developing winter sports in the state.
On the first day of competition Rameez Ahmad, Shubam Parihar of Indian Army and Jagdish Lal of HAWS bagged first three positions respectively in 15 Kms men race, while in 1.2 kms Women Sprint Miss Babita of ITBP got first, Miss Vikas Rana of Haryana got 2nd and Miss Parvati Khampa got 3rd position.
On the second day 6 kms Men Sprint Jagdish Singh of HAWS, Shubam Parihar and Mohammad Aslam of Indian Army got first three positions. In 10 Kms Women event Miss Babita, Miss Parvati and Miss Janki of ITBP got first three positions. The Competitions are being conducted under the overall supervision of two Olympians, Nadeem Mirza and Nanak Chand.
0 Comment(s)