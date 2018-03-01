National nordic ski championship at Gulmarg

WGAJK fielding its eight member contingent
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
With a view to promote winter sports among youth of the country and develop winter tourism in Kashmir valley the Winter Games Federation of India is organizing National Nordic (Cross-Country) Ski Championship at Gulmarg from 2nd to 5th March 2018 in association with the Winter Games Association of J&K, HAWS, IIS&M and WGAP.
Scores of athletes representing different affiliated Units of WGFI including HP, Uttrakhand, Punjab, Delhi, Army, ITPB, J&K and IIS&M etc. are expected to take part in this prestigious championship.
WGAJK General Secretary, Muhammad Yusuf informed that among others the WGAJK shall also field its contingent comprising of eight selected skiers, one coach and two managers.
Meanwhile, a rigorous coaching camp is in progress for the selected skiers at Gulmarg these days.
He expressed his gratitude to Divisional Sports Officer Kashmir, J&K Sports Council for extending her full support to make participation of J&K team possible.
He further informed that the selection of National Team will also be made among the best performers.
President WGAJK Mohammad Abbas Wani is the Chairman of Organizing Committee, while Col JS Dhillon is Chairman of Technical committee.
The competitions will be held in individual and team events including sprint, 10 kms for women, 15 kms for men, mass start and relay races etc. The High Altitude Warfare School Gulmarg has assured its full support to the Winter Games Federation in making the event a grand success.
