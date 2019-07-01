National Media meets Governor

July 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A delegation of National Media comprising Alok Mehta, former President Editors Guild of India; Akhilesh Singh, Political Editor, Times of India; Nitsula Hebbar, Political Editor, The Hindu; Nirmal Pathak, Editor, Bhasha; Aditya Koul, Editor, Internal Security, BTVI and Ms. Rubika Liyaquat, Senior Anchor ABP News, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here today. Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, Secretary, Department of Information and Public Relations, accompanied the delegation.

The delegation which is on a 3-day tour to the State, shared with Governor its assessment of the prevailing scenario in the State.