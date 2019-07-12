National Lok Adalat to be conducted on July 13

July 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir Legal Services Authority (JKLSA) will conduct the 2nd National Lok Adalat in the state on July 13 (Saturday).

In a communiqué, JKLSA has informed the general public that Lok Adalat will be held in all courts of the state including both the wings of the J&K High Court.

It has informed that those seeking to take their cases for resolution through Lok Adalat may approach concerned Chairman/Secretary District Legal Services Authority by 12th of July 2019 so that the case is listed for settlement before the said Lok Adalat.

It further said that maximum number of cases shall be taken up for settlement by mutual reconciliation between the parties.

The cases that will be taken up by various benches of National Lok Adalat include Bank Recovery cases, Criminal Compoundable cases, Electricity Cases, Land Disputes, MACT Cases, Matrimonial Cases, Negotiable Instrument Act cases, Other civil cases, Revenue Cases, Service Matters, Water Bills, Labour Disputes and Prelitigation matters.