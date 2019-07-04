National Lok Adalat on July 13

July 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

According to the District and Sessions Judge Srinagar, Masarat Roohi, 2nd National Lok Adalat is being held on July 13, 2019 and Pre Lok Adalat session relating to consumer cases pending before this forum is held on July 08, 2019 in Srinagar.

Interested persons are asked to reach their respective courts to get their cases settled in the National Lok Adalat.