National Lok Adalat inaugurated at High Court Srinagar

SRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 08:
Justice Alok Aradhe, Executive Chairman JK State Legal Services Authority (JKSLSA) in presence of Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey, Chairman J&K High Court Legal Services Committee today inaugurated National Lok Adalat Sessions in ADR Centre, High Court Complex Srinagar.
Speaking on the occasion, Justice Alok Aradhe said the aim of holding the Lok Adalat is to provide free and competent legal services to the weaker section of the society to ensure their opportunity for securing justice and are not deprived by reason of economic or other disabilities. He said Lok Adalat helps to secure the operation of the Legal system, promote justice on the basis of equal opportunity.
Justice Magrey impressed upon the parties present to go for amicable settlement through negotiations and reconciliation instead of resorting to adversarial litigations. He said the Lok Adalats are the cheapest money saving and time-saving way to resolve disputes amicably and hoped that more cases are referred to Lok Adalats for early disposal of cases.
Two benches were constituted at the High Court Srinagar wherein 210 cases were listed for the day including MACT cases, Matrimonial cases and service writs.
The first bench was headed by 4th Additional District and Sessions Judge, Kamlesh Pandita, while the second bench was headed by 3rd Additional District and Session Judge Srinagar, Mehmood Ahmad Chaudhary.
…