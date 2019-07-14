About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
July 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

National Lok Adalat held at Pampore

 A National Lok-Adalat was held today at court premises, Pampore—in which a bench was constituted which was presided over by chairperson, Tehsil Legal Services Committee Pampore, Nusrat Ali Hakak and Tehsildar Pampore Ishtiyaq Mohi-ud-din.
In a statement issued here, various cases were taken up out of which 132 cases have been disposed off and fine for an amount of Rs. 15,250 were recovered from the violators, violating the Motor Vehicle Acts.

