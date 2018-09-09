National Lok Adalat held across JK

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, September 8:
Under the aegis of NALSA, a National Lok Adalat; 4th in the series of 2018, was held across the State including both wings of the High Court today, 08th of September, 2018 under the Patronage of Justice Gitta Mittal, Chief Justice High Court of J&K, Patron-in-Chief J&K State Legal Services Authority and under the guidance of Justice Alok Aradhe, Executive Chairman J&K State Legal Services Authority and Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey Member National Legal Services Authority and Chairman High Court Legal Services Committee.
The proceedings were commenced after formal inauguration by Justice Alok Ardhe, in presence of Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey. On this occasion, Akram Chaudhary Principal District Judge Srinagar, Abdul Rashid Malik, Director State Judicial Academy and Yash Pal Bourney, Member Secretary J&K SLSA were also present, besides other Senior Judicial Officers, members of the bar and a large number of litigants.
Out of a total number of 14166 cases taken up in the day-long Lok Adalat at various courts across the state, 10528 cases were disposed off and an amount of Rs.17.83 Crore approximately was awarded as Compensation settlement amount in cases of various descriptions. The category wise cases includeBank Recovery cases, Criminal Compoundable cases, Electricity Cases, Land Disputes, MACT Cases, Matrimonial, Ni Act cases, Revenue Cases, Service Matters, Water Bills, Labour Disputes and other cases
Out of these cases, DLSA Jammu recorded the highest disposal of 2957 cases out of 3093 listed for settlement/disposal and DLSA Srinagar recorded 2nd highest disposal of 2386 cases out of 2649 cases to their credit.
The next National Lok Adalat and fifth in the series of 2018 is scheduled to be held on 08th of December 2018. All the litigant parties, who couldn’t make it today or wish to get their cases listed in the next Lok Adalat, are advised to contact immediately the Registrar Judicial/Secretary High Court Legal Services Committee/ Chairpersons of District Legal Services Authorities/ Tehsil Legal Services Committees/Presiding Officers of the courts concerned where-ever their cases are pending or they intend to bring in as pre-litigation matters.