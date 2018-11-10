National Legal Services Day observed at Jammu

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Nov 09:
The District Legal Services Authority, Jammu, on Friday observed the National Legal Services Day and kick-started the 10 day-long ‘Door-To-Door Campaign’ in district Jammu to provide legal assistance at the door steps of the poor and marginalized sections of the society with the active participation of Para Legal Volunteers and Retainer Lawyers of the district.
According to an official, in order to achieve the objectives of the said campaign that is to spread legal awareness at every nook and corner of the district, it was directed that the teams of Para Legal Volunteers headed by Retainer Advocates shall systematically visit slums, colonies of migrant labourers besides economically, educationally and socially backward villages.
The teams were asked to reach out to the weaker, downtrodden and aggrieved masses of the society and identify persons who are in need of legal assistance and shall take immediate steps for providing legal assistance to them, the official added.
He said that in addition to it, the literature highlighting the vision and objectives of legal services institutions in the form of pamphlets, brochures, booklets etc, shall also be distributed amongst people during the campaign.