National Legal Services day celebrated at Poonch, Udhampur

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Nov 09:
To mark the National Legal Services Authority Day which, an impressive function was organized under the Chairmanship of Principal District and Session Judge, Poonch, Zabair Ahmed Raza (Chairman DLSA) in Poonch on Friday .
Acording to an official, District Development Commissioner, Poonch, Rahul Yadav,Mohd Ashraf Khan, Ld. Chief CJM, Chairman Tehsil Legal Services Authority, Adnan Sayeed, Special Mobile Magistrate Poonch, Wajahat Kazmi Munsiff, JMIC, Secretary Tehsil Legal Services Authority Poonch, Bar President, Mohd Zaman besides Bar members, litigants, citizens and PLVs were present on the occasion.
On the occasion, the Retainer lawyers informed about the creation of Legal Services Authority from Article 39 A of the Constitution of India and further apprised the gathering about the different categories entitled about the Legal-Aid which includes weaker sections of the society and specially-abled persons.
During his address, the DDC highlighted the importance of knowledge about the legal rights and stressed on the need to educate people so that their interests can be safe guarded.
Speaking on the occasion, Chairman DLSA, Zabair Ahmed Raza, briefed about the achievement of DLSA during last year. He also announced the door to door legal awareness campaign in the district especially on the border areas.
Other participants, who also spoke on the occasion, stressed upon the general public to become legally aware about their right s and also to inform others about their legal rights.
Meanwhile, the official said that to celebrate the ‘National Legal Services Day’, Tehsil Legal Services Committee, Ramnagar organized a Legal Awareness Camp and Lok Adalat here in the premises of Sub Judge Court Complex, Ramnagar.
The function was presided over by Chairman, Tehsil Legal Services Committee, Ramnagar, Anjum Ara.
During his address, the Chairman informed the participants about the right of the people under the Legal Services Authority Act. The participants were also educated about the concept of the Lok Adalat and procedure to register/refer cases in the Lok Adalat.
During the Lok Adalat, a total number of 28 cases were taken up out of which 14 cases were disposed off on spot while 47 traffic challans were also disposed off and fine of Rs 2350 was recovered on spot.