National Girl Child Day observed at SIE Kashmir

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 24:
State Institute of Education (SIE) Kashmir Thursday organized a function here to celebrate National Girl Child Day which aims at to promote awareness about the rights of the girl child.
The theme of the Day was ‘Empowering girls for a brighter tomorrow’. The event was inaugurated by JD Trainings, Mehboob Hussain.
In his address, Principal SIE expressed his concern over the high mortality rate of a girl child.
Mehboob Hussain called for greater awareness to end gender inequalities and underlying nature of patriarchy, girl children often find themselves.
Research offices of SIE, Dr Rabia Naseem Mughal Peer Bashir Ahmed Ghulam Muhammad and Javed Kirmani, discussed threadbare the importance of the day and threw light on the pivotal role that women play to make the world a better place to live in.