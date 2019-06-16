National Geriatric Conference held in Srinagar

June 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Directorate of Health Services, Kashmir organized National Geriatric Conference in collaboration with Geriatric Society of India (GSI) and Government College of Education, Srinagar, to commemorate World Elder Abuse Awareness Day today at Government College of Education M.A. Road.

On the occasion, Director Health Services, Kashmir, Dr. Kunzes Dolma, who was the Chief Guest, in her keynote address said, “Directorate of Health Services, Kashmir is committed for the health and well-being of the geriatric population”. Commending the efforts put in by Geriatric Consultant Dr. Zubair Saleem for the advancement of Geriatrics in Kashmir, she added, “I congratulate Dr. Zubair for tirelessly helping our senior citizens for leading a pain-free life.”

Special Guest, Dr. Aabha Chaudhary, Chairperson, Anugraha Centre on Ageing, said in her speech, “I am glad to see that such conferences are being held in Kashmir. My organization would further strengthen the relationship with Govt. of Jammu and Kashmir and Ahata Waqar (Elderly Day-care Centre) for the common issues pertaining to the elderly population”. She also applauded Dr. Zunair Saleem for his relentless services towards the health of the elderly.

Dr. Zubair Saleem, Geriatric Consultant in his address said, “Government alone cannot come up to all the expectations of elderly health as Geriatrics is still in infancy in Kashmir. Civil Society too needs to come forward and lend a helping hand in giving a healthy and dignified life to elderly”.

On the occasion, a book ‘Mere Yaden’, authored by former Headmaster Tyndale Biscoe School Roshan Lal Kachru was released as a tribute to the creative contributions by senior citizens.

To felicitate the individuals who strived for the advancement of Geriatric Medicine in Kashmir during last one year, certificates of appreciation and awards were given on the occasion. The Outstanding Individual Achievement Award was given to Dr. Zubair Saleem by Director Health Services, Kashmir. He was also felicitated by Rehabilitation Alliance Kashmir, Batmaloo Traders Association, Kashmir Traders & Manufacturers Federation for his selfless contribution towards the betterment of marginalized elderly of Kashmir.

Others who were awarded on the occasion include Dr. Kunzes Dolma, Dr. Zakir Hussain Khan, MS, JLNM Hospital; Dr. Talat Jabeen, CMO Srinagar; Dr. Shakeel ur Rehman, Kashmir Clinics; and Ajaz Rashid, Umeed Foundation.

Scientific papers were also presented by Dr. H Waqar, Associate Professor, GMC Baramulla, Dr. Nasir Shamas, Consultant JLNM Hospital and Dr. Iftikhar Wani, Consultant Orthopedics, B&J Hospital.

The conference was coordinated by Prof. Gurmeet Kour, Government College of Education, Srinagar.