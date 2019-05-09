National Front stresses for release of prisoners in Ramadan

May 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu Kashmir National Front has stressed upon unconditional release of all political prisoners on eve of Ramadan and demanded an end to arrest spree in nook and corner. In a statement, the party has demanded that Kashmiri prisoners who, according to the spokesperson “have been convicted in different fake cases” or are under trial must be lodged in the nearest jails so that their close relatives may meet them whenever they like.

The National Front spokesman said in a statement that all Kashmiri political prisoners lodged in different jails including Tihar jail, Delhi are scripting a new history of resistance by exhibiting steadfastness and determination against the inhuman treatment of jail authorities and unprincipled way of the judiciary.

The spokesman said that all these prisoners have a right to spend the holy month of Ramadan along with their kith and kin so should be released forthwith. He added that releasing the prisoners on eve of religious days is the right of the prisoners and this tradition is being followed world over.

The National Front spokesman especially demanded the release of all those youngsters arrested in recent days ahead of the so-called elections. He also demanded the revocation of all the cases against such youth so that their educational career is saved.



